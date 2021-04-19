AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,250 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 288.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.08 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $182.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.