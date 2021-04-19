AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

