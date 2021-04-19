AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 206 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

