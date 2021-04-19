Aeon (AEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,526.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $74,526.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.46 or 0.00577742 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.