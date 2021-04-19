AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

