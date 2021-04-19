Aeternity (AE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.41 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $128.87 million and approximately $60.41 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,964,425 coins and its circulating supply is 335,143,482 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

