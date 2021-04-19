AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of AGBA Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGBA Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 9.65% of AGBA Acquisition worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGBA opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 million, a PE ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

