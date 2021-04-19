Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

ADC stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit