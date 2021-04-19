Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

ADC stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

