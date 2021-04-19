Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.89 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $145.89 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,509.30 or 1.00469377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00514559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00363673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00807137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

