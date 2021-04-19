Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.43.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit