Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.43.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

