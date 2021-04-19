Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.43. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

