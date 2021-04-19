Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,098,599 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

