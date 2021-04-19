Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALK. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

ALK stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

