Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Albemarle by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $431,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

