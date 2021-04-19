Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 98.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $209.88 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $209.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

