Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 16,215 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $96.61.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.