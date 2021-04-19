Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

BSCL stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

