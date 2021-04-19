Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDR. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FLDR opened at $50.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

