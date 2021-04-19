Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $226.12 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

