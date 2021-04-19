Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5,714.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

NYSE BABA opened at $238.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average of $259.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.