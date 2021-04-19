Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.41.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

