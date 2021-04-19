Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.41. The stock has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

