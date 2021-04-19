Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $690.00 at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $680.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.77.

ALGN opened at $606.33 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $183.99 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

