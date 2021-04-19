Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,106 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB opened at $37.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

