Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $244.08 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.51 and a 200 day moving average of $190.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

