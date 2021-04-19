Alliance Global Partners Increases OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target to $11.00

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ONCS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.