Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri Sells 10,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALLO stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

