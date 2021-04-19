Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

