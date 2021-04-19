Almace Shards (ALMX) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Almace Shards has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Almace Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $46.75 or 0.00082323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Almace Shards has a market cap of $467,460.75 and approximately $542.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00280620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00698667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,627.43 or 0.99724855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00880539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Almace Shards

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 coins. Almace Shards’ official Twitter account is @NIFTEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Almace Shards’ official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Almace Shards is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX

Almace Shards Coin Trading

