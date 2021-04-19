Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.39. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.