Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Price Target Raised to $0.25

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit