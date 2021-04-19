Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 11.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
