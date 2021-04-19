Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

