Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3,187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.