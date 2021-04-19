Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

