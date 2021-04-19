Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. 293,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 32,924 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,873,375.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,670 shares of company stock worth $33,493,886 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.