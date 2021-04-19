AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $49,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.78. The company had a trading volume of 94,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.