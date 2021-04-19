AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. 13,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 175.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,500 shares of company stock worth $6,091,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

