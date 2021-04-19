AMI Asset Management Corp Has $60.35 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

MA traded down $3.72 on Monday, hitting $382.45. 81,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $379.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

