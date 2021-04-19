AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $507,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $5,507,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 60,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,438. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57.

DNMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit