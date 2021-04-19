AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,408 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

