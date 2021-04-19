Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Update

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.
About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
