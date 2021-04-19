Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1,235.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

