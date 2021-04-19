Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $117.95 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

