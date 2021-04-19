Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,543 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

