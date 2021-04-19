Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $86.56 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

