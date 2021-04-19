Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce $60.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.42 million and the highest is $60.72 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

