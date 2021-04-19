Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.65. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.14 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,694,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

