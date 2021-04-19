Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post sales of $265.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.50 million and the lowest is $242.92 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.72 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

