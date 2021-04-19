Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $110.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $451.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of LSCC opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.52, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

